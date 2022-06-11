It’s Still Spring, But It’ll Feel Like Summer

It’ll feel like summer has come a little early in Mississippi this weekend with a dangerous combination of heat and humidity beginning Sunday. The National Weather Service says temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s producing heat index readings up to 105 across eastern Mississippi and up to 110 mostly in the west. Attala County is under a Level-2 “elevated” risk of heat stress. Neshoba County and most of Leake County fall under a Level-1 “limited” risk. NWS says the heat stress will continue into Monday.