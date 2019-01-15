January Family Movie Night in Carthage – Incredibles 2

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County will be showing Incredibles 2 on January 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Carthage Elementary School. Incredibles 2 sees the Parr Family try to settle into a normal life since being a super is still illegal. In an attempt to change their image, Elastigirl is sent on a mission to make supers legal again. Mr. Incredible is left to care for Jack-Jack, Violet, and Dash. When a dangerous new threat arises, it is up to the family to neutralize the threat and save the day once again. The cast includes the voices of Samuel L. Jackson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, and Craig T. Nelson. Family Movie night is sponsored by Boswell Media, ABS Tax Service, Dr. David Henderson, and Trustmark Bank. There is no admission charge and refreshments will be sold.