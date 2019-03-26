Jesse Ladd Memorial Scholarship Established at ECCC

Family and friends of former East Central Community College student Jesse Ladd of Union have established a scholarship at the college in Ladd’s memory.

Ladd was killed in an automobile accident in January 2019. At the time, he was a student in ECCC’s Surgical Technology program.

A 2012 graduate of Union High School, Ladd was voted into the Union High School Hall of Fame and was named STAR student. He had worked as an EMT and was an Airman First Class in the Mississippi Air National Guard.

The Jesse Ladd Memorial Scholarship will provide $250 annually in the summer term or fall semester to students in the college’s Surgical Technology program.

Other scholarship criteria include preference will be given to students residing in Newton or Neshoba County, although students from the college’s entire five-county district can be considered; preference will be given to graduates of Union High School and Newton County High School; students must be enrolled as a full-time student, in good standing, as a sophomore; and students must have a minimum 3.0 GPA upon entering the sophomore year at ECCC.

The East Central Community College Scholarship Committee will screen and select recipients from students who apply and who meet the criteria. Scholarships will be awarded on a year-to-year basis dependent on the availability of funding.

To make a contribution to the Jesse Ladd Memorial Scholarship at East Central Community College, send a check made payable to the ECCC Foundation to David LeBlanc, director of alumni relations and the foundation, P.O Box 129, Decatur, MS 39327. For more information, contact LeBlanc at 601-635-6327 or [email protected].