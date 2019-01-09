Johnson Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Pearl River Resort

Choctaw Resort Development Board members have named William “Sonny” Johnson as the official President and CEO of the Pearl River Resort, effective January 1, 2019.

“We are very pleased to offer Sonny this position because of our confidence in his leadership, commitment to our brand, extensive experience and forward-looking approach to operations, said Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson, who also serves as Chair of the CRDE Board. “Under his leadership we have seen great growth at our casinos and resort properties. He has been a force for positive development with our Resort Associates and is highly respected among our management team.”

Johnson filled an interim position in 2015 that has now transitioned into a permanent position. He first joined the Resort in August 2012 as Vice President of Casino Operations where he was responsible for the daily operations of all table games operations, slot operations, casino marketing and Bok Homa Casino.

While Johnson served as Interim President & CEO, the Resort has experienced growth under his tenure with a number of initiatives such as introducing Table Games at Bok Homa Casino; introducing SportsBook at Bok Homa Casino and the Pearl River Resort; renovating the Infinity Pool at Golden Moon; reestablishing the Players Club; opening Stogies & Bogeys; and much more.

Prior to joining Pearl River Resort, Johnson served as Vice President of Gaming Operations for Golden Nugget Casino. He previously served as Vice President of Gaming Operations for Turning Stone Resort and Casino; Director of Table Games for Gold Strike Casino and Resort; and Director of Table Games for Beau Rivage. Johnson also worked for the Mirage organization for 20 years where he held various leadership positions.

As the official President & CEO for Pearl River Resort, Johnson will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of all the Resort properties.