Juneteenth Celebration set for Today

The Kosciusko/Attala Section of National Council of Negro Women will host a Juneteenth Celebration in Kosciusko on Saturday, June 29.

The celebration will take place from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club on Knox Rd.

Carthage Mayor Mary Ann Vivians will be the keynote speaker. The theme will be “The Event – The Experience – The Journey”. There will be free food, vendors, and entertainment. The public is invited.

For more information, contact Minnie Greer at [email protected]