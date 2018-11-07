Kemper County arrests four in major gun burglary

Multiple people are behind bars after a huge number of guns and a truck were stolen last month in Kemper County.

More than 20 firearms, tools, a TV and a pickup truck were stolen from a home on McDonald Road in the Preston community Sept. 24.

“The gentleman part of this was watching when the homeowner left. At that time, he made a call or a text to the other individuals,” Sheriff James Moore says. “That’s when it all got started.”

The investigation stretched into Philadelphia, the Choctaw reservation and Carrollton, Ala. The sheriff says other police agencies assisted in the case.

“Just hard work from the investigators, beating on doors, talking to people and finding motives,” Moore said.

Chancie Anderson, 37, is charged with burglary of a dwelling, commercial burglary and motor vehicle theft. Jeffrey Cotton, 30, is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of motor vehicle theft.

Robert Currie, 33, is facing charges for two counts of accessory before the fact of burglary and one count of accessory before the fact to motor vehicle theft.

Brandon Ragland, 31, was arrested in Alabama and charged with possession of stolen firearms, felon in possession of firearms and possession of altered firearm. He’s awaiting extradition from Alabama and will face additional charges in Mississippi for burglary of a dwelling, commercial burglary and motor vehicle theft.

“A good bit of items have been recovered,” Sheriff Moore said. “The truck, itself, has been recovered. Some of the items have been recovered, but the investigation is still ongoing. Investigators are steadily turning over everything they possibly can to identify everybody and all the items that were possibly taken.”