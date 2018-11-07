Kicks Picks Week 12 Winner: Donnie Kea

The final week of this season’s Kicks Picks Presented By Wheel-In Grocery of Carthage has been completed and the final winner of the Tailgate Prize Pack is Donnie Kea of Philadelphia.

Donnie tied for the top spot with six others and won on the tiebreaker.

The others were: James Ferguson of Grenada; Brian Cumberland of Philadelphia; Jerry Fortenberry of Carthage; and Shirley Salers, Mike Hatcher and Jose Orduna, all of Kosciusko.

Congratulations to all our winners and thanks to all who played Kicks Picks this year, and don’t forget Wheel-In will be presenting a flat screen TV to the grand prize winner shortly!