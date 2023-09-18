HomeAttalaKicks Picks Week 6 – Make your selections now

Kicks Picks Week 6 – Make your selections now

by
Kicks Picks

Make your picks for this week"s Kicks Picks! You could be our weekly winner and enjoy a delicious meal from Hometown Prime in Sebastopol! Our grand prize winner will receive a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill courtesy of Ozark Ag in Carthage! Play each week to increase your chances of winning the GRAND PRIZE!

Game 1*
Game 2*
Game 3*
Game 4*
Game 5*
Game 6*
Game 7*
Game 8*
Game 9*
Game 10*
Game 11*
Game 12*
Game 13*
Game 14*
Game 15*
Game 16*
Game 17*
Game 18*
Game 19*
Game 20*

Boswell Media Sports’ weekly football pick’em “Kicks Picks” is back for its 20th season on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

Make your picks each week for the best high school and college football games in the state. If you get the most right, then you’re a winner.

The weekly winner will take home a gift certificate from Hometown Prime, the official Football Friday Food Stop.

The player that gets the most picks correct throughout the season, will win the grand prize, a Bayou Classic Ceramic Cooker from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage.

Picks must be submitted before 6:00 pm on Friday each week.

It’s FREE! It’s FUN! It’s Kicks Picks!

1 comment
  1. Brian Rone
    Brian Rone
    August 28, 2023 at 11:51 am

    Got it

    Reply

