kidnapping, assault and other arrests in Neshoba County

Santana Mercades Agurrie, 23, 244 West Tucker Circle, Philadelphia, failure to yield to blue light, child restraint law, no drivers license, no insurance

Seneque L Jones, 24, 11240 Road 632, Philadelphia, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, public profanity, bad check

Timmy Terrell Peppers, 44, Philadelphia, 162 Peachtree Street, Tchula, public drunk

Bryson Sam, 22, 1197 Mills Road, Conehatta, possession of controlled substance

Santana Preslee Williamson, 22, Philadelphia, 10660 Road 539, possession of controlled substance

Justin Hagan, 39, 10181 Road 307, Union, simple assault

Willie J Warren, 27, 3966 Brooksville Road, Louisville, aggravated assault, manifest extreme indifference to life, false information, failure to appear, kidnapping, simple assault by threat, disorderly conduct

Christopher Bagwell, 44, Fox Trail Park Hwy 485, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, domestic violence simple assault

Devon J Brown, 26, 5205 16th Ave, Meridian, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Alexander Davis, 46, 1004 Donald Ave, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)