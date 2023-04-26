Law Enforcement Searching for Dangerous Fugitive Spotted in Leake County

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, MBI, the Attorney General’s office, and several other agencies are searching for an escaped inmate from the Hinds County Detention Center (Dylan Arrington – pictured) that was spotted in the Conway community in Leake County. He is believed to be wearing dark colored sweatpants and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.

LCSO asks that citizens use extreme caution at this time. If you hear noises, see something or someone suspicious, or have a trespasser on your property you should call law enforcement immediately. Emergency phone numbers for Leake County, Attala County, and surrounding areas will be posted below.

Emergency Phone Numbers:

–911

–Leake County Sheriff’s Office: 601-267-7361

–Carthage Police Department: 601-267-8011

–Attala County Sheriff’s Office: 662-289-5556

–Kosciusko Police Department: 662-289-3131

–Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office: 601-656-1414

–Philadelphia Police Department: 601-656-2131

–Winston County Sheriff’s Office: 662-773-5881

–Louisville Police Department: 662-773-3511