Leaders in Philadelphia Declare Local Emergency

Philadelphia Mayor James Young and the Board of Alderman have signed a proclamation declaring conditions in Philadelphia have met the requirements with damages caused by the severe storm and/or tornadoes experienced Thursday, April 18 as a local emergency.

A severe line of storms rolled through Philadelphia around 4 pm Thursday afternoon. Most reports were of fallen trees across roads, trees falling on power lines, and trees that had fallen on homes.

According to Philadelphia Mayor James Young, Holland Avenue and Poplar Avenue were one of the areas with heavy damage.

Other areas or severe damage included Neshoba Urgent Care in the Eastgate Shopping Center, where a wall collapsed. Also reported were businesses downtown where roofs and awnings were damaged.

“We ask that as you are in the cleanup process, please do not mix household debris with the limbs and brush. Separating these items will make the removal quicker and easier,” stated Mayor Young.

The proclamation states that “all City agencies and departments shall render all possible assistance and discharge their emergency responsibilities as necessary to serve and protect the City of Philadelphia.”