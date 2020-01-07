Leake Academy Basketball live tonight on Crusin 98.3

Boswell Media Sports will be broadcasting Leake Academy Basketball tonight. The Lady Rebels and Rebels host Lamar. The Lady Rebels will take the court at approximately 6:00 and the guys will follow.

Be sure to tune in to Cruisin 98.3 tonight for the Leake Academy Basketball games. Melvin Wooten will be calling the game live and it should be an exciting match-up.

The remaining schedule of broadcasts are:

Tues. Jan 7 Lamar @ LA 6:00

Friday Jan 10 LA @ Winston 6:00

Friday Jan 17 Starkville @ LA 6:00

Tues. Jan 21 LA @ Heritage 6:00

Tues. Jan 28 Winston @ LA 6:00

Feb 4/6/8 District Tournament @ Lamar TBD

Feb 11/12/ 14/15 North AAAA @ Magnolia Hgts. TBD

Feb 18/19 21/22 State AAAA @ Hillcrest TBD

Feb 24-29 Overall @ MS College TBD