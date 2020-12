Leake Academy Basketball plays Canton Academy in Decatur tonight at 6pm. Due to the Governor’s Covid-19 restrictions, indoor attendance of sporting events is limited to 25%. However, the game will be video streamed and radio broadcast. Video stream is available at cruisin98news.com and kicks96news.com and games will also be carried on Cruisin98 (98.3) with Melvin Wooten, the voice of Leake Academy basketball. This is Mr. Wooten’s 18th and final season.