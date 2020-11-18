Leake Academy State Championship broadcast information

Leake Academy State Championship Location/Broadcast Information:
- Opponent: Adams County Christian
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 19
- Location: Jackson Academy – 4908 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS 39211
- Radio: WKOZ, Cruisin’ 98.3.
- Pregame: 6:15 pm
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Online audio stream: Kicks96news.com, Cruisin98news.com, Breezynews.com
- Streaming App – Cruisin’ 98.3 App
- Facebook link: Leake Academy Sports, Kicks 96
- Twitter – Kicks967, MAIS,
Notes:
- The team will leave Leake Academy at 3:30 pm on Thursday. The buses will be escorted to Hwy 35, north to Hwy 16, and then west to Hwy 25. Fans wanting to send off the team are asked to line those highways with signs to show support.
- Leake Academy will be the home team in the game, so fans should sit on the home side.