Leake Academy State Championship broadcast information

Leake Academy State Championship Location/Broadcast Information:

 


Notes:

  • The team will leave Leake Academy at 3:30 pm on Thursday. The buses will be escorted to Hwy 35, north to Hwy 16, and then west to Hwy 25. Fans wanting to send off the team are asked to line those highways with signs to show support.
  • Leake Academy will be the home team in the game, so fans should sit on the home side.

