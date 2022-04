Leake And Neshoba Tornadoes Confirmed, More Storms This Weekend

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes from Wednesday’s storms across Mississippi including two which came from the same storm as it moved across Leake and Neshoba counties. More storms are possible this weekend. There’s a Level-1 “marginal” risk for Saturday and most of the local area is under a Level-2 “slight” risk for Sunday.

0805 PM TORNADO 1 SE EDINBURG 32.78N 89.32W 04/13/2022 LEAKE MS NWS STORM SURVEY THIS EF-1 TORNADO DEVELOPED NEAR THE JUNCTION OF HIGHWAY 427 AND HIGHWAY 16, ON THE LEAKE COUNTY SIDE OF THE LEAKE-NESHOBA COUNTY LINE. THE TORNADO WAS BRIEFLY MOVING NORTH UPON INITIAL FORMATION AS IT DAMAGED OLDER OUTBUILDINGS AND DOWNED TREES ON THE LEAKE COUNTY SIDE. AS IT MOVED INTO NESHOBA COUNTY, THE TORNADO WAS TURNING NORTHEAST AND THEN EAST-NORTHEAST AND MOVED INTO THE MISSISSIPPI CHOCTAW RESERVATION. THE TORNADO CROSSED OVER BIA ROAD 0022, BLACK JACK ROAD, WHERE NUMEROUS TREES WERE DOWNED. THE TORNADO REACHED MAXIMUM INTENSITY IN THIS AREA WITH WINDS ESTIMATED AT 105 MPH, EF-1. THE TORNADO CONTINUED EAST-NORTHEAST MOVING ACROSS THE NORTHERN EXTENT OF LAKE PUSHMATAHA WHERE IT DOWNED A FEW ADDITIONAL TREES WITHIN A WATER-FRONT PARK. THE TORNADO MOVED INTO THE PEARL RIVER WETLAND AREA BEFORE EMERGING NEAR MARTY STUART DR AND HIGHWAY 19. NEAR HIGHWAY 19, IT DOWNED SEVERAL TREES, INCLUDING ONE THAT FELL ONTO A SHED AND VEHICLE BEFORE DISSIPATING. MAX WIND SPEED 105 MPH, MAX PATH WIDTH 400 YDS, PATH LENGTH 11.5 MILES ***

0815 PM TORNADO 1 SSW BURNSIDE 32.85N 89.11W 04/13/2022 NESHOBA MS NWS STORM SURVEY THIS EF1 TORNADO DEVELOPED NEAR BURNSIDE WITHIN THE WETLANDS SURROUNDING THE PEARL RIVER. THE TORNADO DOWNED NUMEROUS TREES AND POWER LINES WITH SEVERAL TREES FALLING ONTO HOMES AS IT TREKKED NORTH-NORTHEAST. THE TORNADO REACHED MAXIMUM INTENSITY AS IT CROSSED FROM NESHOBA COUNTY INTO WINSTON COUNTY WITH MAXIMUM WINDS ESTIMATED AT 110 MPH. NUMEROUS LARGE TREES IN MIXED FOREST WERE UPROOTED OR SNAPPED AND MULTIPLE POWER POLES WERE BROUGHT DOWN. SEVERAL TREES FELL ONTO HOMES, VEHICLES, AND OUTBUILDINGS. THE TORNADO TURNED NORTHEAST AS IT MOVED ACROSS SOUTHERN WINSTON COUNTY IN THE NANIH WAIYA AREA. THE TORNADO THEN CROSSED HIGHWAY 397 NEAR VERNON WHERE IT DESTROYED AN AWNING AT A CONVENIENCE STORE WHILE DAMAGING PART OF THE GAS STATION CANOPY. THE TORNADO CONTINUED NORTHEASTWARD DOWNING TREES AND POWER LINES UNTIL REACHING NEAR THE NOXUBEE COUNTY LINE. THE TORNADO THEN WEAKENED AS IT TURNED NORTH-NORTHEAST, CROSSING HIGHWAY 90 WITHIN NOXUBEE COUNTY, WHERE SHINGLES AND A GUTTER WERE DAMAGED AS WELL AS TREES UPROOTED, BEFORE DISSIPATING NEAR BRUSHFORK ROAD. MAX WIND SPEED 110 MPH, MAX PATH WIDTH 400 YDS, PATH LENGTH 25.3 MILES.