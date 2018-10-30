Home » Leake » Leake County authorities searching for farm burglary suspect

The Leake County Sheriff Department needs help identifying the suspect in these photos.

The Leake County Sheriff Department needs help identifying the suspect in these photos.

The suspect is wanted for grand larceny in connection with several items being taken from a farm on County Line Road.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com

