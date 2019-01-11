Leake County Firefighters Association Sets Annual Banquet-Fundraiser

The annual Leake County Firefighters Banquet has been set for Saturday, February 2 at 6:30 pm at the National Guard Armory.

This is the largest fundraiser for the Leake County Firefighters there will be door prizes and entertainment, all funds raised from the event will help with firefighter’s insurance, memorials, awards, public and school fire prevention/education promotions and other community activities.

Tickets can be purchased from 911 Communications Office. Adult tickets are $18, children under the age of twelve are $12. If you would like to purchase a ticket to the event, donate prizes, or make a contribution please contact Tommy Malone 601-267-5757.