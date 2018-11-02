Leake County Libraries Dial-a-Story: “How to Catch a Mermaid”

The new dial a story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “How to Catch a Mermaid” by Adam Wallace. This week’s reader is Katie Mills.

During her spare time she enjoys reading, spending time with her friends, and shopping.

“ How do you catch a mermaid? You must use your imagination! Get creative, smart, and clever to make the right creation!”

You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 November 1, 2018-November 8, 2018.

Children can call the free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone.

Dial a story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.