Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “Stop that Yawn” read by Mayor Mary Ann Wilder-Vivians

The new dial a story at the Carthage-Leake County Library this week is, “Stop that Yawn” by Caron Levis. This week’s guest reader is Mayor Mary Ann Wilder-Vivians. Mayor Vivians is the new appointed major of Carthage,MS. Mayor Vivians previously served for 32 years in the field of education. During her free time she enjoys reading, singing, and socializing. You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 January 10, 2019 through January 17, 2019 . Dial-a-story is available 24/7 by the Mid- Mississippi Regional Library System.