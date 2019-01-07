Home » Local » Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “There’s a Hole in the Log” read by Kenshelsa Boyd

Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “There’s a Hole in the Log” read by Kenshelsa Boyd

Posted on

This week’s Dial-A-Story reader is Kenshelsa Boyd. Readers can call 601-267-7208 to hear Kenshelsa read “There’s a Hole in the Log” by Loren Long.  “There’s A Log on the bottom of the lake. There’s a log on the bottom of the lake? There’s a log on the bottom of the lake! Turns out there is a whole lot more than just a log on the bottom of this lake!”  You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 January 3rd through January 9th 2019.  Children can call the toll free dial a story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone.  Dial-a-story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.

Submit a Comment