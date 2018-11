Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “What a Bad Dream.” Readers can call 601-267-7208 to hear our friend, Susan Harpole read “What a Bad Dream ” by Anne Mercer Mayer . Susan Harpole is part of the Carthage Leake County Staff. Susan Harpole is a retired teacher. She enjoys reading and adventures. You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 through November 15. Dial-a-story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.