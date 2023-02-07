Leake County Man Charged with Attempted Murder

A Leake County man has been charged with attempted murder for an incident that happened on Friday, January 27th.

Leake County Deputies, EMS, and Lena Volunteers were dispatched to an area of Ealy Road when a caller reported that a female was thrown out of a vehicle.

While EMS, deputies, and volunteer firefighters were caring for the victim, she told them what happened to her and who was responsible.

During an argument, the victim apparently jumped out of a moving vehicle. The driver, Casey L. Jones, then allegedly backed over the victim and ran her over once more before leaving the scene.

The victim was airlifted to UMMC for her extensive injuries.