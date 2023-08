Only one political race in Leake County is headed to runoffs following the Democratic and Republican primaries. Click here for the sample ballot.

A Republican runoff election will take place for:

District 4 Supervisor

Larry Sims (Incumbent)

Michael Sherman

The winner of the District 4 Republican runoff will face Dewand McBeth (I) in the November election.

Runoff elections are Tuesday, Aug. 29.