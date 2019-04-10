Leake County Sheriff Department is seeking help in robbery

Leake County Sheriff Department is seeking help in store Robbery.

On March 18, 2019 deputies responded to Dollar General in Singleton , located on Highway 35 N was robbed by (2) two black males who entered the store wearing mask displayed a weapons demanding money. After taking the money, the suspects left the scene in a silver car that displayed an red and white dealer tag.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest would be eligible for a reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com