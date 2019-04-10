Home » Leake » Leake County Sheriff Department is seeking help in robbery

Leake County Sheriff Department is seeking help in robbery

Posted on

Leake County Sheriff Department is seeking help in store Robbery.

On March 18, 2019 deputies responded to Dollar General in Singleton , located on Highway 35 N was robbed by (2) two black males who entered the store wearing mask displayed a weapons demanding money. After taking the money, the suspects left the scene in a silver car that displayed an red and white dealer tag.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest would be eligible for a reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com

