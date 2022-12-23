Leake County Sheriff’s Rodeo Coming to Carthage Soon

The Leake County Sheriff’s Rodeo is Friday, January 6th and Saturday, January 7th at the Carthage Coliseum and is produced by the Lone Star Rodeo Company.

Entry to the event is $12 for adults ($10 in advance), $8 for children ages 4-12 ($6 in advance), and free for children 3 years of age and under. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Main events will kick off at 7:30 pm each night. Children’s events such as “Kids Gold Rush” and the “Best Dressed Cowboy & Cowgirl Contest” will begin 30 minutes before each showtime.

Both nights will feature bareback bronc riding, calf roping, break-away roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, and bull riding.