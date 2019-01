The Leake County Branch of the NAACP will hold a march and parade on Monday, January 21 in Carthage. The march and parade will start at Leake Central Junior High School and end at the Carthage Square. All area churches and the public are invited to attend and participate in the services and parade. The parade will start at 10 am at Leake Central Junior High School and will end at the Square where a program will be held at 11 am. For more information contact David Cocroft at 601-672-5804.