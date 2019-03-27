Leake students look to the future during career day (audio)

Students got a glimpse of what their future might hold. High school seniors in Leake County shadowed a local business owner in the career field they’re interested in during Main Street’s ‘Career-for-a-Day’ on Wednesday morning.

Leake County seniors with a GPA of 85 or above got to pick a career and get hands-on experience, learning medical practices, engineering, what it’s like to join the armed forces and what it’s like to be a broadcast journalist.

“They can kind of get an idea to see if this is a profession they’re interested in or if this is something they want to do for a career,” said Main Street Chamber of Leake County Program Director Russell Baty.

It also shows students the fields that are in their backyards, that they may not have known about.

“It does give them that opportunity to see what they can do in their hometown,” said Baty.

Johnny Boswell, owner of Boswell Media, had three local students who spent their morning learning the ins and outs of Radio Broadcasting.

Boswell has three local radio stations Kicks 96, Cruisin 98 and Breezy 101.

More than 30 Leake Academy, Leake Central and Leake County students took part in ‘Career-for-a-Day.’

Courtney William, a senior at Leake Central High School, wants to own a recording studio.

Sadie Ogletree, a senior at Leake Academy, would like to become a social media specialist.

Sarah Burns, a senior at Leake Central High School, is interested in human resources.