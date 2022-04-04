Level-3 Storm Risk For Some In MS Tuesday, Still Level-2 Locally

The National Weather Service now has several Mississippi counties under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe weather for Tuesday but the local area remains under a Level-2 “slight” risk. The Level-3 risk area includes Jackson, Magee, Brookhaven, Vicksburg and Natchez. The Level-2 zone covers Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties and areas as far north as Columbus and Cleveland and as far south as Hattiesburg. NWS says damaging straight-line wind will be the biggest concern but tornadoes will be possible especially in the Level-3 risk area. Heavy rain could also trigger some localized flash flooding. And there’s a chance of more severe weather on Wednesday.