List of qualified candidates for 2022 Carthage Municipal Elections

This is the final list of candidates who have qualified to run for mayor or aldermen in the 2022 Carthage municipal elections.

Mayor

Mary Ann Vivians (Incumbent)

Russell Baty

Britt Barnes

Laurie Henderson

Ward 1 Alderman

Miracle Matlock (Incumbent)

Ward 2 Aldermen

Marcus Williams

Ward 3 Aldermen

Stacy Harris

Vanessa Simmons

Robin Burgess

Ward 4 Alderman

Luis Montgomery

Josh stokes

Qualifying for office officially runs through Friday, Aug.12 at 5:00 pm.

To qualify, interested candidates or a party election committee should visit City Hall to fill out the necessary paperwork.

For more information, call Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322.

2022 Carthage Municipal Election Dates: