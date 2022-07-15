List of qualified candidates for 2022 Carthage Municipal Elections

This is the final list of candidates who have qualified to run for mayor or aldermen in the 2022 Carthage municipal elections.
Mayor
Mary Ann Vivians (Incumbent)
Russell Baty
Britt Barnes
Laurie Henderson
Ward 1 Alderman
Miracle Matlock (Incumbent)
Ward 2 Aldermen
Marcus Williams
Ward 3 Aldermen
Stacy Harris
Vanessa Simmons
Robin Burgess
Ward 4 Alderman
Luis Montgomery
Josh stokes
Qualifying for office officially runs through Friday, Aug.12 at 5:00 pm.
To qualify, interested candidates or a party election committee should visit City Hall to fill out the necessary paperwork.
For more information, call Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322.
2022 Carthage Municipal Election Dates:
- Primary election: Tuesday, Oct. 11.
- Run-off election: Tuesday, Oct. 18.
- General election: Tuesday, Nov. 8.