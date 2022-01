A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN NOXUBEE, NORTHWESTERN KEMPER AND NORTHEASTERN NESHOBA COUNTIES THROUGH 400 PM CST... AT 317 PM CST, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR BLUFF SPRINGS, OR 8 MILES SOUTH OF PRESTON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH.