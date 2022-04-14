Local Area Escapes Storms With Limited Damage

Fallen trees were the biggest problem in this part of central Mississippi as the latest wave of severe storms swept through last night. A tree blocked Highway 19 north of Kosciusko and in Neshoba County, trees were knocked down on Highway 15 near Burnside. And close to the Leake-Scott county line, a tree fell on a house near Ludlow. The National Weather Service today plans to survey possible tornado damage in eastern Mississippi including Neshoba, Winston, Clarke and Lauderdale counties. One of those storms may have initially touched down in Leake County. In Neshoba County, about 1400 customers are still without electricity.