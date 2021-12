The National Weather Service is putting this part of central Mississippi under a Level-3 “enhanced risk” of severe weather on Saturday. It says damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes will be possible beginning mid-afternoon as a cold front pushes into the unseasonably warm air across the state. It’s an upgrade from the Level-2 “slight risk” the local area faced during the storms that moved through Mississippi on Wednesday. The enhanced risk also covers all of north Mississippi Saturday.