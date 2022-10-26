HomeLocalLocal Fall Festivals, Trick-or-Treat, and Trunk-or-Treat Events

Local Fall Festivals, Trick-or-Treat, and Trunk-or-Treat Events

Friday, Oct. 28

  • Walnut Grove Public Library – Trick-or-Treat
  • 3:30 pm: Winston County Public Library – Teen Halloween Costume Party
  • 4:00 pm: Carthage-Leake County Library – Creepy Movie Lock-In

Sunday, Oct. 30

Monday, Oct. 31

  • 9:00 am – 5:00 pm: Neshoba County Public Library – Trick-or-Treat
  • 5:30 pm: Carthage Square –  Sweets & Treats
  • 5:30 pm: Carthage Senior Care – No Tricks, Just Treats
  • 5:30 pm: New Bethel Baptist Church of Philadelphia – Indoor Trunk-or-Treat

