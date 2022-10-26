Local Fall Festivals, Trick-or-Treat, and Trunk-or-Treat Events

Friday, Oct. 28
- Walnut Grove Public Library – Trick-or-Treat
- 3:30 pm: Winston County Public Library – Teen Halloween Costume Party
- 4:00 pm: Carthage-Leake County Library – Creepy Movie Lock-In
Sunday, Oct. 30
- 4:00 pm – until: Pine Grove Church of God – Trunk-or-Treat
- 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Sebastopol – Trunk-or-Treat
- 5:00 pm: Rocky Point Baptist Church – Fall Festival
- 6:00 pm: First Baptist Church of Carthage – Trunk-or-Treat
Monday, Oct. 31
- 9:00 am – 5:00 pm: Neshoba County Public Library – Trick-or-Treat
- 5:30 pm: Carthage Square – Sweets & Treats
- 5:30 pm: Carthage Senior Care – No Tricks, Just Treats
- 5:30 pm: New Bethel Baptist Church of Philadelphia – Indoor Trunk-or-Treat