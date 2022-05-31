Local Gas Prices Edge Downward, Still Among State’s Highest

Local gas prices are down slightly since last week. AAA says the average price in Attala County is now about $4.31 and in Leake County, it’s near $4.28– both of those down about two cents in the past week. There hasn’t been much change in the average price in Neshoba County which is still just under $4.28.

Prices in the three counties remain among the highest in Mississippi. The auto club says only four counties have more expensive gas than Attala County. The average price in Leake County is the ninth-highest in the state and Neshoba’s price is the 11th-highest.