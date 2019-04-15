Man dies in Scott County plane crash

One man is dead after crashing his plane into a field near Ole Sawmill Road in Lake, Mississippi.

The accident happened around midnight Friday, April 12th.

The man has been identified as 53-year-old Walter Stanford of Ackerman.

According to Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee, neighbors in the area heard the crash Friday night, but were unsure as to what it was.

The small, two-seat plane was not found until Saturday morning. Stanford was the only person inside.

The pilot’s body has been taken in for autopsy.

FAA and NTSB are on the scene trying to discover what caused the crash.