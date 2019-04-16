Man sentenced to 28 years in Methamphetamine Conspiracy in Scott, Newton, Leake, and Neshoba Counties

Jackson, Miss. – Christopher Raynard Kidd, 27, of Rialto, California, was sentenced Friday afternoon by Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to 336 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst. He was also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine. Kidd was previously found guilty of the charges following a five-day trial in October 2015.

This case is the result of an extensive investigation dubbed “Operation Yeti Ice” targeting an illegal narcotics distribution network in central Mississippi that involved the distribution of over 100 Kilograms of Methamphetamine.

Beginning in early March 2013, and continuing through August 2014, Christopher Raynard Kidd conspired with others to obtain and distribute methamphetamine in Scott, Newton, Leake, and Neshoba Counties in Mississippi. The defendants used Federal Express, UPS, and the United States Postal Service to send methamphetamine from California to Mississippi. The defendants also transported the narcotics in compartments that were concealed in motor vehicles.

The network encompassed the States of California and Mississippi. The investigation yielded arrests of 19 additional defendants. The co-defendants and their sentences are listed below:

1. Rodney Gerald Henderson, 69, of Newton, Mississippi and Rialto, California, was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison followed by 5 years supervised release and ordered to pay $4,800 in restitution.

2. Steven Elias Ochoa, 29, of San Bernardino, California, was sentenced to 292 months in federal prison followed by 5 years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

3. Kafien Kidd, 35, of Newton, was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

4. Walter Pernillo, 42, of San Bernardino, California, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

5. Michael Thomas McLemore, 38, of Pearl, was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

6. Jennifer Higgins McLemore, 35, of Pearl, was sentenced to 64 months in federal prison followed by 5 years supervised release.

7. Marcos Jones, 35, of Newton, was sentenced to serve a term of 160 months in federal prison followed by 5 years supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,400 in restitution.

8. Jennifer Toole Kidd, 30, of Newton, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by 3 years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

9. Angelina Fortenberry, 38, of Decatur, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison followed by 3 years supervised release.

10. Stacy Shelwood, 32, of Ocean Springs, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison followed by 3 years supervised release.

11. Jakeivia Fairley, 24, Rialto, of California, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison followed by 3 years supervised release.

12. Cliff Williams, 36, of Meridian, was sentenced to 133 months in federal prison followed by 3 years supervised release.

13. Princess Grace, 35, of Meridian was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison followed by 3 years supervised release.

14. Terry Garth, 24, of Newton, was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison followed by 3 years supervised release.

15. Thomas Odell Mason 55, of Little Rock, Mississippi, was sentenced to 105 months in federal prison followed by 5 years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

16. Ronnie Round, 45, of Conehatta, was sentenced to 53 months in federal prison followed by 3 years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

17. Beatrice Williams McEntee, 56, of Forest, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison followed by 3 years supervised release.

18. Jaime Tavare Thames, 40, of Forest, was sentenced to 124 months in federal prison followed by 4 years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,106 fine.

19. Kenneth Waggoner, 46, of Forest, was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison followed by 3 years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

The OCDETF program is a joint federal, state and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations, and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets.

This OCDETF case is a result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. Assisting agencies include the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Leake County Sherriff’s Office, Madison County Sherriff’s Office, United States Postal Service, Internal Revenue Service, Carthage Police Department, Forest Police Department, Newton County Sherriff’s Office, Lauderdale County Sherriff’s Office, Decatur Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Richland Police Department, Pearl Police Department, Ridgeland Police Department, Jackson Police Department, and the United States Marshal Service.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Chalk.