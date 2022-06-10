HomeLocalManhunt Continues For Suspect Who Killed Meridian Officer

Manhunt Continues For Suspect Who Killed Meridian Officer

Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom

 

The search continues this morning for a man suspected of killing a police officer and a woman in Meridian.   Kennis Croom died yesterday while answering a domestic violence call.  He was the nephew of former Mississippi State football coach Sylvester Croom.  The woman has not been publicly identified.  The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Alert in an effort to find  Dante Bender, 31,  who was believed to be driving a black 2004 Nissan Armada with the personalized tag “IMANI”.   MBI said last night that Bender might be headed to Newton County.  Croom had been with the Meridian police department only since October but had previous law enforcement experience in Jackson and Brookhaven.

 

Dante Bender

