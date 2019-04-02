manslaughter, assault and other arrests in Leake County

Jessica E Anthony, 28, 201 White Oak Place, Pearl, bench warrant, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

William A Chapman, 66, 4604 Hwy 35 S, Kosciusko, aggravated assault on a police officer or other official, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jalynn J Dillard, 20, 701 Old Canton Road, Carthage, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, Carthage PD

Gregory W Guess, 47, 1621 Church Street, Blytheville, AR, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, driving with a suspended license, careless driving, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Vincent D Howard, 32, 222 Fair Loop Road, Weir, no tag, possession of paraphernalia, domestic violence – simple assault, no insurance, contempt of court, driving with a suspended license, Kosciusko PD

Ronnie Madison, 25, 36 St Mary Church Road Goodman, aggravated assault, armed robbery, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Chris B Meredith, 31, 604 North Natchez Street, Kosciusko, manslaughter, Kosciusko PD

Robert E Primer, 63, 901 Cotton Blvd, Carthage, public drunk, Carthage PD

Shatoya N Seals, 29, 11551 Hwy 16 West, Philadelphia, no insurance, no drivers license, expired tag, Carthage PD

Cortez Thompson, 19, 7853 Attala Road, Sallis, telephone harassment, public drunk, resisting arrest, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)