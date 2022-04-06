HomeLocalMarginal Risk For Severe Storms Today

Marginal Risk For Severe Storms Today

by

It’s the weather system that just keeps on giving.  The eastern half of Mississippi could see more severe storms today as a cold front approaches the state.  There’s a Level-1 “marginal” risk for severe weather in this part of central Mississippi with a Level-2 “slight” risk along the state’s eastern edge.   Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats.  At least six tornadoes touched down in Mississippi Tuesday including an EF-2 storm which tracked across parts of Jefferson Davis and Covington counties, on the ground for almost 14 miles.  The National Weather Service has confirmed a separate tornado in Jeff Davis, another in Newton County and three in Scott County.  All were rated EF-1.  A few of the trees that were blown down fell on homes and some roofs and outbuildings were damaged.  No injuries have been reported.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Leake Deputies Busy with Everything from Cows to Prowlers Today

NWS To Survey Local Storm Damage Today

Storms Already Causing Trees to Fall in Leake

Severe Weather Updates: Tornado Warnings Issued for Several Counties.

Before The Storms, A High Wind Warning Is In Effect

Severe Weather Threat Now At Level-4 For Wednesday

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.