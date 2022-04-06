Marginal Risk For Severe Storms Today

It’s the weather system that just keeps on giving. The eastern half of Mississippi could see more severe storms today as a cold front approaches the state. There’s a Level-1 “marginal” risk for severe weather in this part of central Mississippi with a Level-2 “slight” risk along the state’s eastern edge. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats. At least six tornadoes touched down in Mississippi Tuesday including an EF-2 storm which tracked across parts of Jefferson Davis and Covington counties, on the ground for almost 14 miles. The National Weather Service has confirmed a separate tornado in Jeff Davis, another in Newton County and three in Scott County. All were rated EF-1. A few of the trees that were blown down fell on homes and some roofs and outbuildings were damaged. No injuries have been reported.