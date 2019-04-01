Martin Day raises money for volunteer fire department

Friends and family along with members of the Martin community turned out for the 6th Annual Martin Day festivities.

There is always a little something for everyone during Martin Day. The volunteer fire department has this fundraiser to support its daily operations.

Saturday included the selling of chicken and barbecue plates, t-shirts and other goods. They raffled off a pistol and cash, some of which was donated back to the department. Chief Jeremy Pogue says it was a good day.

“What we get today helps support our department and the members that we have here. It’s directly put back into the county and back into our community so we can better serve them in their time of need,” Pogue says.

This is the 31st year of the fundraising effort, but the sixth year since they’ve designated it “Martin Day.”