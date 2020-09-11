19 years ago today 2977 beautiful people lost there lives in a terrorist attack.

They all got up that morning with something to do – catch a plane, be on the frontlines, go to a job or just meet at a building for an appointment. They had plans. – People, from all walks of life, who may have never intersected, yet they became indelibly connected in a way no one would have ever imagined.

Life is short. There are no guarantees.

I am a Mississippi girl but I was living in New York City at the time. I was there that day. I will never forget it. I pray I still learn from it. And may we always remember – them.

by Robbie Watson

photo credit-911 Museum FB