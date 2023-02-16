HomeLocalMBCI Chief Cyrus Ben Announces Early Closures Due to Inclement Weather

MBCI Chief Cyrus Ben Announces Early Closures Due to Inclement Weather

by

Chief Cyrus Ben of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has announced the early closure of all non-essential Tribal Government offices, all Choctaw Tribal Schools, and Early Childhood Education Centers for Thursday, February 16, 2023, starting at 12 pm.

Essential service providers such as the Choctaw Health Center, Choctaw Transit, Choctaw Police Department, Choctaw Fire and Rescue, Choctaw Department of Public Safety, and Tribal Security will remain open and staffed with essential personnel as determined by immediate supervisors.

Chief Ben says, “I strongly encourage everyone to stay cautious and weatherwise during the threat of severe weather.  Please do not attempt to drive over flooded rivers or roads, take alternative routes to your destination.”

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Closings announced due to weather

ECCC to Close Early on Thursday Due to Severe Weather Threat

Early Morning Crash Involving Two 18-wheelers in Leake

Many Fallen Trees Due to Storm in Leake

Carthage Police Department Searching for Burglar

Pearl River Resort announces “I love the 90s” concert featuring Vanilla Ice