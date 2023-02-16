MBCI Chief Cyrus Ben Announces Early Closures Due to Inclement Weather

Chief Cyrus Ben of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has announced the early closure of all non-essential Tribal Government offices, all Choctaw Tribal Schools, and Early Childhood Education Centers for Thursday, February 16, 2023, starting at 12 pm.

Essential service providers such as the Choctaw Health Center, Choctaw Transit, Choctaw Police Department, Choctaw Fire and Rescue, Choctaw Department of Public Safety, and Tribal Security will remain open and staffed with essential personnel as determined by immediate supervisors.

Chief Ben says, “I strongly encourage everyone to stay cautious and weatherwise during the threat of severe weather. Please do not attempt to drive over flooded rivers or roads, take alternative routes to your destination.”