MBI asks for help to ID child

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for help in identifying a child whose remains were found in Sharkey County five years ago.

A forensic artist with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created two images of what the child may have looked like.

The remains were found on the east side of Sharkey County Jan. 8, 2014.

The child was male and was 5 to 7 years old at the time of death.

This case was initially investigated by the Sharkey County Sheriff’s Department and has now been turned over to MBI.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation/Mississippi Highway Patrol at 601-987-1530 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES.