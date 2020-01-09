Home » Leake » meth, DUI and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Eric W Stanley, 29, 4231 Summit Ave, Jackson, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st other substance, possession of marijuana, careless driving, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Edison R Wilson, 30, 107 Issac Lane, Philadelphia, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Willie E Carr, 63, 2061 Dunsun Park Lot 53, Ponchtoula, LA, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Joshua L Jones, 33, 3260 Coosa Road, Carthage, failure to register as a sex offender, Leake Col Sheriff’s Dept.

Keon A Price, 21, 60 South East Depot Street, Durant, domestic violence – simple assault, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

James Taylor, 43, 791 Holly Bush Road, Brandon, possession of meth, trespassing, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Decquinn K Bounds, 23, 43 Dean Drive, Louisville, warrant, Carthage PD

Jacqueline Dickerson, 33, 8926 Attala Road 3022, Kosciusko, driving with a suspended license, improper turn, improper equipment, hold, Kosciusko PD

Mickey Harrell, 59, 2346 Goshen Road, Carthage, possession of meth, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Chad D Johnson, 29, 26 Russell Road, Walnut Grove, FTA warrant (cash), Walnut Grove PD

