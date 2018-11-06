Midterm elections today, polls open from 7 am to 7 pm

Voters in Mississippi and around the United States will head to the polls today to vote in midterm elections.

In Mississippi, voters will vote in races for both US Senate seats and US House of Representatives.

Several judgeships will be on ballots statewide.

Voters in Carthage will vote in mayor and aldermen races.

Polls are open 7:00 am-7:00 pm., and voters are required to show a driver’s license or other government-issued photo identification.

Beginning at 7:00 pm, Boswell Media will have live state and local election results on Breezy 101, Kicks 96, and Cruisin 98 – The Official Holiday Station. Results will also be posted online at Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.