Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience : The Jim Henson Exhibition

The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience is getting ready for a one-of-a-kind showcase.

Get ready to meet all your childhood favorites from shows like Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock and The Muppet Show. The MAX is working right now to put together an exhibition dedicated entirely to Jim Henson.

“Jim was born and lived in Mississippi, and I’m certain was inspired by much of what the culture is here,” Bonnie Erickson says.

Erickson, the creator of Miss Piggy and many other Muppets, shows off an exhibit that lets kids put their own creative puppet-making skills to the test.

“You can take the eyes, replace them, put something else on, make him a very different character just by placement,” she explains. “I think that’s going to be very popular.”

Erickson says when she and Henson first began creating these puppets, she never realized how they’d affect children across the world.

“It was special just being a part of that, but when we started doing museums and people started coming to us with stories about what it meant to them, that’s when we started to understand what an impact Jim had,” Erickson says.

Many of Erickson and Henson’s creations are on display at the MAX. The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited will be open through May 4. You can learn more at msarts.org.