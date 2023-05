Mississippi Author, William McCully, will be at the Carthage-Leake County Library this Friday May 26, 2023 to talk about his books.

Brown bag lunches will be provided by The Friends of the Carthage-Leake County Library for the first 25 people that attend the book signing.

Two books will be available for purchase at this event. One book is $20 or both books can be purchased for $30.

For more information call the Carthage-Leake County Library at 601-267-7821.