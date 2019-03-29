Mississippi lawmakers pass $1,500 teacher raise

Mississippi lawmakers have given final approval for a $1,500 pay raise for teachers beginning July 1.

The House voted 88-27 to approve changes to the pay schedule for teachers, sending it to Gov. Phil Bryant for his approval or veto.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Gray Tollison says the increase is expected to cost about $58 million, less than the $76 million previously estimated.

House and Senate negotiators reached the deal on Senate Bill 2770 Wednesday. The Senate considered it first thing Thursday, passing it 46-2.

Both the House and the Senate rejected attempts by Democrats to seek a higher raise. The minority party wanted to restart negotiations, seeking a pair of $2,000 increases over two years.

The raise is higher than the pair of $500 increases over two years that were initially proposed.