HomeLocalMississippi on Standby to Help Florida as Ian Approaches

Mississippi on Standby to Help Florida as Ian Approaches

by

As Florida braces for a large and destructive hurricane, Mississippi is ready to send help if needed.   The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has been in discussions about providing assistance although nothing has been decided at this point.   Hurricane Ian is forecast to hit the southwest Florida coast on Wednesday as a Category 4 or high-end Category 3 storm– before heading across the state to the northeast Florida coast, grazing Georgia and moving into South Carolina.   The only impact in Mississippi will be breezy winds created by a pressure gradient between Ian and an area of high pressure in Arkansas.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Sights from the Heart of Mississippi and Cowboy Days in Kosciusko

Mississippi Highway Patrol Accepting Applications for Cadet Class 67

Heart of Mississippi Rodeo schedule of events

Gas Price Drop in Mississippi Forecast to Continue, Unless….

100-Year-Old Alligator in Mississippi? Maybe

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Receives Grant for Broadband Connectivity

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.