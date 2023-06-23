Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2023 this Saturday at Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music’s Ellis Theater

Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2023 presented by Prairie Farms will be at Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music’s Ellis Theater in Philadelphia this Saturday, June 24th. The show starts at 7pm and doors will open at 6pm.

The show will open with Zechariah Lloyd, Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2022 winner.

The 15 chosen finalists will perform their original song live on the Citizens National Bank stage.

One songwriter will be chosen as the winner and will receive funds to have their song professionally recorded and produced at an agreed upon professional studio as well as a music video produced.

You can meet the finalists and listen to a portion of their song at mssongwriteroftheyear.com. After you listen to the songs, vote for your favorite here!

The songwriter with the most votes on June 24th will receive the People’s Choice Award and win a brand new guitar provided by Woodstock Furniture in Philadelphia.

An after-party will be held at The Porterhouse directly following the announcement of the 2023 winner. The Porterhouse will have a full menu available, and Wayward Jones along with other songwriters will perform live.

For more information such as hotel reservations, past winners, and to purchase tickets online visit mssongwriteroftheyear.com.

The Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2023 Finalists are: